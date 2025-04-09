DENT at OCP EMEA Summit 2025

3.2
Purpose
Building an ecosystem of contributors and users around a full featured network operating system and control plane natively supported by Linux.
Benefit this ecosystem by fostering an open source community focused on network operating system, control plane, and management plane use cases applicable across a variety of industry solutions
Enable collaboration between developers, service and solution providers and end users across network hardware, forwarding, and operating system layers of the networking stack.
Establish a neutral home with business and technical governance, community infrastructure, and operations.
Participate
Participation is the lifeblood of all open source projects. We invite the networking ecosystem to join in common cause and help build a common networking operating system — ensuring interoperability and building a foundation for value-added specialization and innovation.
