THE LINUX FOUNDATION PROJECTS

DENT 3.2 "Cynthia" Release Now Available

Read AnnouncementDownload
DENT White Logo

3.2

As a Linux Foundation project, DENT utilizes the Linux Kernel, Switchdev, and other Linux based projects as the basis for building a new standardized network operating system without abstractions or overhead. All underlying infrastructure — including ASIC and Silicon for networking and datapath — is treated equally; while existing abstractions, APIs, drivers, low-level overhead, and other open software are simplified. DENT unites silicon vendors, ODMs, SIs, OEMs, and end users across all verticals to enable the transition to disaggregated networks.
Project Charter, Technical Charter, and EUSG Charter are all available to download.

Purpose

Building an ecosystem of contributors and users around a full featured network operating system and control plane natively supported by Linux.

Benefit this ecosystem by fostering an open source community focused on network operating system, control plane, and management plane use cases applicable across a variety of industry solutions

Enable collaboration between developers, service and solution providers and end users across network hardware, forwarding, and operating system layers of the networking stack.

Establish a neutral home with business and technical governance, community infrastructure, and operations.

Participate

Participation is the lifeblood of all open source projects. We invite the networking ecosystem to join in common cause and help build a common networking operating system — ensuring interoperability and building a foundation for value-added specialization and innovation.

Premier Members

No members listed

General Members

Recent Posts

April 9, 2025

DENT at OCP EMEA Summit 2025

January 23, 2025

NRF Big Show 2025 Recap

January 9, 2025

DENT and Algebra University’s Open Source Hackathon Recap

Download the DENT Market Leadership Brief

Market Leadership Brief Cover
DENT puts users in control. Users, not vendors, choose the setup, design, and management of environments like branch offices, Internet of Things (IoT), industrial IoT, and sensor-based environments.
With this Futuriom Market Leadership Brief, find out how DENT lowers costs and can improve your networking infrastructure immediately. Download now!